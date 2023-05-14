"Multiple victims" shot on Fairfield Street in north Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after multiple people were shot in the north Sacramento area Saturday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. along Fairfield Street, a few blocks from the Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way intersection.

It is unclear how many people were shot. Sacramento police only confirmed "multiple victims." Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No arrests were made. There was no information available on a suspect.