Multiple people injured including a child in a crash

SUTTER COUNTY — A crash on SR-20 left multiple people injured including a child.

According to CHP Yuba Sutter, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road left lanes in both directions blocked.

Both vehicles had five passengers and nine of them had moderate to major injuries, including a 12-year-old with a broken leg. None appear to be life-threatening.

Fortunately, an infant involved in the crash did not have any injuries.

CHP says DUI does not appear to be a factor.

8:44pm. ^ISSUE SIGALERT - IN SUTTER COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 20 AT HUMPHREY RD A CRASH IS BLOCKING LANES IN BOTH DIRECTIONS - SLOW DOWN AND WATCH FOR EMERGENCY CREWS IN THE AREA - USE ALTERNATE ROUTE AND EXPECT DELAY. — CHP Yuba-Sutter (@ChpYuba) September 22, 2022