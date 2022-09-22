Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured including a child in a crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SUTTER COUNTY — A crash on SR-20 left multiple people injured including a child.

According to CHP Yuba Sutter, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road left lanes in both directions blocked.

Both vehicles had five passengers and nine of them had moderate to major injuries, including a 12-year-old with a broken leg. None appear to be life-threatening.

Fortunately, an infant involved in the crash did not have any injuries.

CHP says DUI does not appear to be a factor.

September 21, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

