Multi-vehicle crash on Folsom bridge injures at least 5

FOLSOM – A multiple-vehicle crash in on the Lake Natoma Crossing Bridge in Folsom Sunday afternoon left at least five people hurt, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:12 p.m. on the bridge, which is Folsom Boulevard between Greenback Lane and Natoma Street.

The Folsom Fire Department said the crash involved five vehicles, including a FedEx truck. The five people injured were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with moderate to minor injuries.

Traffic was severely impacted in the area, according to the fire department.

There was no immediate word on the cause from the Folsom Police Department.