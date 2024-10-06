Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-vehicle crash on Folsom bridge injures at least 5

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FOLSOM – A multiple-vehicle crash in on the Lake Natoma Crossing Bridge in Folsom Sunday afternoon left at least five people hurt, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:12 p.m. on the bridge, which is Folsom Boulevard between Greenback Lane and Natoma Street. 

The Folsom Fire Department said the crash involved five vehicles, including a FedEx truck. The five people injured were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with moderate to minor injuries.

Traffic was severely impacted in the area, according to the fire department. 

There was no immediate word on the cause from the Folsom Police Department.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.