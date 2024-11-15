California prisoner serving murder sentence suspected of attacking correctional officer

IONE – A correctional officer at Mule Creek State Prison was allegedly attacked by an inmate on Thursday, officials say.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, around 6:20 p.m., prisoner Kevin Alvarado was being escorted from the shower to his cell when he allegedly attacked a correctional officer.

Staff immediately jumped in to help the officer and he was quickly taken to the hospital. The officer was treated and released later in the evening.

CDCR officials noted that an apparent inmate-made weapon was found at the scene, but they didn't say if it was used in the incident.

Alvarado was serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for a second-degree murder case out of Los Angeles County. He has been put in restricted housing as the incident is investigated.

Officials also noted that Alvarado had four years added to his sentence for another conviction of assault by a prison with a deadly weapon.