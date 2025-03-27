Trailer for movie filmed in Sacramento and starring Leonardo DiCaprio released

Sacramento is gearing up for its Hollwood moment

Sacramento is gearing up for its Hollwood moment

Sacramento is gearing up for its Hollwood moment

SACRAMENTO – The trailer for a movie that was filmed in Downtown Sacramento last year and stars Leonardo DiCaprio has been released.

The trailer for the film "One Battle After Another" starts inside La Superior Market on Northgate Boulevard. Other areas of Sacramento are seen in the trailer, including the Railyards and some downtown streets.

"Having a major production like this in Sacramento is a testament to our city's growing reputation as a prime filming destination," said Sacramento Film Commissioner Jennifer West. "Not only does it showcase our incredible locations, but it also creates jobs and boosts local businesses."

The film also stars Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn.

Sacramento's Film and Media Office said over the 16 days of filming, production spent $5.3 million locally. This included nearly 3,800 hotels, 172 local hires and 758 days worked by the local hires.

Some concerns grew during the movie shoot when a judge said court workers weren't notified until after business hours that the filming would take place. A message said the filming would include "simulated gunfire," "talent in police uniforms brandishing weapons" and "emergency vehicles with flashing lights."

The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on Sept. 26.

The trailer can be watched on Warner Bros. Production's YouTube channel. Viewer discretion is advised.