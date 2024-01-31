Warner Brothers production set to film in Sacramento: Will it be Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie?

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's Film Office confirmed on Wednesday that a Warner Brothers production has permits for filming in the city later this weekend.

Temporary "tow away" warning signs have been popping up in Downtown Sacramento. Some signs have been up at least since Tuesday, including one that someone posted a picture of on the city's Reddit page.

The sign had "Warner Bros – Permit #3191469" listed, along with signage that it was a film permit in effect from 1 a.m. Feb. 4 to 2 a.m. Feb. 5.

CBS13 went out to that same sign on Wednesday. However, the signage no longer had "film permit" or "Warner Bros" on it (it did appear folded to hide that wording, though).

The sign as seen by CBS13 on Wednesday. CBS13

When asked by CBS13 about the sign, the City of Sacramento's Film Office did confirm that Warner Brothers indeed has permits for filming in the area of 6th and J streets from that time.

"The City and Sacramento Film Office is thrilled Warner Brothers is filming here in Sacramento and we look forward to sharing more details about the project and the economic impacts this has on our community in the future," the film office said in a statement.

Officials did not drop any hint as to what was being filmed.

While it could be any number of productions, the Reddit post speculated that it could be the new Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

As reported by the SFGate, film crews and DiCaprio have been spotted this week in relatively nearby Humboldt County for that production. As originally reported by Deadline earlier in January, the as-of-yet unnamed film is a Warner Brothers production. DiCaprio and Sean Pean, along with Regina Hall, are listed as stars of the film.

Another sign that stars are aligning for that film being the Sacramento production? The fact that Humboldt County filming is only expected to run through Feb. 1.

With the high-profile success of Sacramento filmmakers and Sacramento-based productions, the city has been trying to lure more Hollywood productions.