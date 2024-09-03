Watch CBS News
Mountain lion euthanized following Malibu attack on 5-year-old at family picnic

By Julie Sharp

KCAL News

A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy Sunday at Malibu Creek State Park has been euthanized, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed. 

Park rangers and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the park area around 4:20 p.m. Sunday when a family called for help as a mountain lion attacked their child during a picnic.   

Children in the group were playing near the family's picnic table when the mountain lion grabbed the boy by the head and started to run away with him. 

Fish and Wildlife officials said adults charged the lion, causing it to release the boy. It then climbed up a nearby tree. 

The lion remained in the tree until park rangers arrived, and consulting with CDFW officers, the lion was deemed a public safety threat, and a ranger shot the lion.  

The boy was airlifted to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and was released early Monday morning. 

He suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries, according to CDFW officials.  

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

