One killed, one injured in mountain lion attack in Northern California foothills

GEORGETOWN - One person was killed and a second injured in a mountain lion attack in a remote area of Northern California's El Dorado County Saturday, authorities said.

El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of a mountain lion attack in a remote area near Georgetown at around 1:15 p.m. local time. One arrival, they declared one person deceased, the sheriff's office said. The victim's name was not immediately released.

A second was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

No other informationc has been released at this time. Authorities also did not provide details on whether the mountain lion had been captured.

Georgetown is located about 50 miles northeast of Sacramento.