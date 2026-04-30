Mountain House launches red-light cameras with warning period before enforcement

The San Joaquin County city of Mountain House is rolling out red-light safety cameras at 14 high-risk intersections, with a 60-day warning period that began Thursday. Enforcement is set to start June 30.

City officials say the program is aimed at improving safety and modernizing how red-light violations are handled.

Rex Osborn, the city's director of public safety, said recent crash data underscores the need. Mountain House saw 12 collisions last month alone, which Osborn said is a high number for a small community.

"We'd like to see it go to zero," Osborn said, emphasizing that drivers should treat red lights as a full stop, not a chance to speed through.

While red-light cameras are common across California, Mountain House's system is the first in the state to operate under a civil enforcement model. Instead of a traditional citation that may require a court appearance, violations will result in a mailed fine.

"It's a civil red-light violation... You'll get a fine, you pay it, and you're on your way," Osborn said.

City spokesperson Amanda Durbin said the cameras are designed to capture license plates, not images of drivers, addressing potential privacy concerns.

The penalties are also lower than in many other jurisdictions. The maximum fine for a first offense is $100, compared to more than $400 in some cities, and no DMV points will be issued. The program falls under California's Safer Streets Act, which allows cities to adopt alternative enforcement approaches.

For Osborn, the goal is straightforward: prevent crashes before they happen.

"What makes it important to us is we've been to many crashes, especially in my career, where someone is hurt, seriously injured, or even killed as a result of someone not taking the time to spend a couple extra minutes at a red light versus running it because they're in such a hurry," Osborn said.