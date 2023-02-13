Motorcyclist killed after turning into oncoming traffic in Modesto

MODESTO — A motorcyclist died after turning into the path of oncoming traffic in Modesto this weekend, police said Sunday.

The collision happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Coffee Road and Spanos Court.

The Modesto Police Department said the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Coffee Road, while a sedan was traveling southbound. The motorcyclist tried turning left onto Spanos Court but was struck by the oncoming sedan.

According to police, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released but he was said to be a 28-year-old Modesto resident.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene to cooperate with authorities.