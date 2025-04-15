Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist dies after car crash sends him off side of Sacramento freeway

SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a car sent him off the side of Sacramento freeway, authorities said Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol's (CHP) South Sacramento division said the motorcyclist was taking the southbound Interstate 5 connector ramp to eastbound Highway 50, which is at ground level, when he crashed and was tossed off the side near the intersection of Broadway and Front Street.

First responders declared him dead at the scene. His name was not released, and he was only identified as a 45-year-old man.

The other involved driver was not injured, CHP said.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash.

