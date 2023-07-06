Mother speaks out after 19-year-old killed in July 4th shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A 19-year-old was shot and killed on the Fourth of July in south Sacramento. A grieving mother says her son's life mattered, and she is now fearful for others as the suspect behind the shooting hasn't been found.

Mactavious Garren was described by his mom as a performer, never shy, and close with his family. He was killed at the Bowling Green Village Apartments on 49th Avenue. His cousin was injured in that shooting.

Now, Green's mom, Melody Davis, is reminding the community that gun deaths of teens don't just impact that one family.

"I want people to see how beautiful my son was and know what a beautiful person he was," Davis said. "These senseless crimes need to stop against our youth, against each other. There's so many moms out there who've had to bury their children, and mothers shouldn't have to bury their children."

A suspect hasn't been identified yet. Davis says she wants justice for her son and consequences for the shooter.