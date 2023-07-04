Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 hurt in south Sacramento shooting on 4th of July

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on the Fourth of July in south Sacramento.

The scene is near Franklin Boulevard and 49th Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one man has died and another man was sent to the hospital in critical condition. 

Deputies are still searching for the suspect; no description has been released. 

An active investigation is underway at the Bowling Green Apartments complex. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 12:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.