1 dead, 1 hurt in south Sacramento shooting on 4th of July

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities say a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting on the Fourth of July in south Sacramento.

The scene is near Franklin Boulevard and 49th Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one man has died and another man was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect; no description has been released.

An active investigation is underway at the Bowling Green Apartments complex.