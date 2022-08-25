Mother, Daughter forging 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail to raise funds for Parkinson's Mother, Daughter forging 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail to raise funds for Parkinson's 02:47

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities mother-daughter duo is on an arduous journey few have traveled. They are attempting the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail.

Gretja Otten and her mother Susan are on the trail right now. It's a trail that goes all the way from Georgia to Maine, and takes about six months to finish. WCCO talked with the duo before they took off and found out why and how they are climbing these mountains.

In a YouTube video, they made it official: "This is my mom Sue!" "And this is my daughter Gretja!" "And together, we are hiking through the Appalachian Trail."

Sue hopes to be one of the oldest women to finish. It's a goal, but mainly it's a mission. With tears in her eyes, Gretja explained.

"My dad ... was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. If you don't know anything about it, can cause you to tremor, and really slow down mentally," she said.

So they are setting off on this complicated and compelling journey. Their goal is to complete their journey by Christmas.

Unlike most through-hikers, they are going north to south, starting in Maine, ending in Georgia.

"It's a really huge undertaking but as we are getting closer I am realizing how big it is," Sue said.

It takes mental prep, and physical prep as well. Gretja says because weather is unpredictable, it's hard to know what to include.

"We call it a logistical nightmare," she said.

So they are prepared for whatever may come – tons of dried food (high calorie, lightweight), empty water bottles to be filled and purified with creek water, a stove that ways just a few ounces, a blowup bed and just a few clothes that will last six months.

They started the journey with 30- and 40-pound packs. They are determined to raise $50,000 for Parkinson's disease research through Michael J. Fox's foundation.

And when they do come home for Christmas, they will have quite the story to tell.

Since WCCO's interview with them, the two are now 40 days into their journey.

If you'd like to follow along on YouTube, or donate, click here.