More West Sacramento police will be at high schools after violent week in city

Police: "Retaliatory" shooting in West Sacramento sends second teen to hospital in three days

West Sacramento Police said they will be increasing their presence at some high schools after the killing of a 16-year-old and the shooting of another.

Officers will be at Washington Unified School District high schools. Police said there is no threat at the schools, and the teens were not WUSD students; but they will be near campuses to reassure the community.

"We recognize this has been a jarring and emotional week for our community, with violence hitting close to home and the tragic loss of a young life due to a shooting," West Sacramento Police said. "While those involved are not current WUSD students, and there have been no threats to WUSD schools, we know the impact has been deeply felt."

Police will be at the schools beginning on Monday.

The first shooting happened on April 30 at Summerfield Park. Police have said it appeared to be a marijuana deal gone bad that ended with a 16-year-old Sacramento teen being killed. Family identified him as Adrian Carter

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with that shooting, police said. Police identified him as Adrek Miramontes.

Just days later, on Friday, there was a shooting on Linden Road and Allan Avenue, near Summerfield Park, that seriously injured a 16-year-old West Sacramento teen. Police said the Friday shooting appeared to be retaliation for the April 30 killing of the Sacramento teen.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the Friday shooting. West Sacramento Police said they coordinated with Sacramento Police to serve a search warrant at a Sacramento home Saturday morning to arrest the suspect. Police only identified the suspect as a juvenile and said he was taken to Yolo County Jail.

Police have not said how the people involved in the two shootings are connected.