Sacramento County Sheriff's Office faces more questions on mental health policy

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is facing more scrutiny and tough questions regarding its controversial decision not to respond to mental health calls if there is no crime being committed.

The Sacramento County Sheriff Review Commission took those questions to the sheriff's office on Tuesday for the first public discussion on the matter since the policy was announced, where both the commission and a sheriff's office representative were present.

The commission does not have policy power but acts as a watchdog group over the sheriff's office and can make recommendations.

Ahead of the meeting, the commission submitted questions to the sheriff's office for review and discussed the list at length, asking questions about the policy impacts over the last five months.

Sacramento County Undersheriff Mike Ziegler represented the department in front of the commission and provided insights on how the policy change has played out by the numbers.

Since February, there have been 884 mental health calls. In 410, the sheriff's office did not respond; 286 calls were transferred to WellSpace Health, fire, or other mental health professionals; and in the remaining 188 calls, Ziegler said callers did not want service or specifically requested the sheriff's office, which Ziegler said can be a "red flag" and can signal the caller is attempting to harm responding deputies.

"We haven't had one person call and then have them call back later and say that person committed suicide. Not one," Ziegler said.

Commissioner questions ranged from requesting more data about mental health calls to the policy's impact on other agencies.

"The big issue for the commission is how they handle ones where there's potential for violence and danger. This is both for the sheriff's office that is responding, and for me as well, first responders, fire department or county mental health response teams," said Paul Curtis, chair of the sheriff's commission.

In a statement to CBS Sacramento, Captain Mark Nunez with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they have not had any injuries due to behavioral health calls, but, in rare cases, if there is not a law enforcement presence, they will not be able to make contact with the patient.

Nunez said:

"While our crews remain committed to providing care, it's important to note that in rare cases, the absence of law enforcement may prevent our responders from safely making patient contact. In these situations, our personnel are trusted to make informed, real-time decisions that prioritize the safety of both the public and our responders. As a result of this careful and situational approach, Metro Fire has not incurred any injuries to first responders in relation to behavioral health calls. Metro Fire is also actively engaged in ongoing regional discussions with law enforcement and behavioral health partners to develop long-term, sustainable solutions that ensure both community safety and access to care."

Ziegler told the commission that the sheriff's office is open to improving the policy, where there are improvements to be made.

"From a law enforcement perspective, it is all positive," he said.

By June 30, the commission will have final recommendations.