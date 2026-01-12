Monk hits 7 3-pointers, scores 26 as Kings top Lakers 124-112

Malik Monk made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help the Sacramento Kings to a 124-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

DeMar DeRozan had 32 points and six assists for the Kings (10-30), who won their second straight after a seven-game skid. Russell Westbrook, who played 78 games for the Lakers in 2023, added 22 points and seven assists.

It was the Kings' first home win against the Lakers since March 13, 2024.

Luka Doncic paced the Lakers with 42 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. It was the seventh 40-point game of the season for the NBA's leading scorer.

LeBron James had 22 points on 8-for-17 shooting that included missing all five attempts from 3-point distance.

DeAndre Ayton scored 13 points to reach 7,000 for his career. Jaxson Hayes added 12 points for the Lakers (23-11), who have lost two straight since winning three in a row.

Los Angeles got the early edge, but couldn't contain an energized Sacramento team that never trailed over the final 38 minutes. Sacramento beat Los Angeles for the first time in three games this season.

The Kings rallied from eight down in the first quarter to lead 57-41 late in the second after Monk's fifth 3-pointer of the game.

James and Doncic kept the Lakers close, combining for 38 of Los Angeles' 54 points in the first half.

The Kings began the third quarter with a 19-6 run and opened a 20-point lead on the way to the lopsided victory.

Los Angeles trailed the entire second half, but closed within 102-95 early in the fourth quarter before a 3-pointer by Monk helped the Kings pull away.

Up next

Lakers: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Kings: Host the New York Knicks on Wednesday.