Crews stop large Modesto commercial yard fire from spreading to neighborhood

MODESTO – Firefighters swarmed a commercial yard in Modesto after flames broke out early Wednesday morning.

Modesto Fire says crews responded to the scene near Yosemite Boulevard and Daly Avenue just before 3 a.m. to investigate reports of a structure fire.

The first crew that got to the scene found that a large commercial yard was going up in smoke. Several porta potties and construction trailers in the yard were on fire, and a building right next to the yard was starting to catch fire as well.

Scene of the fire when crews first arrived. Modesto Fire Department

With a neighborhood right to the north of the yard threatened, crews worked quickly to surround the fire.

The flames were under control within 15 minutes of firefighters getting to the scene, Modesto Fire says. Crews were able to contain the flames to the yard and no homes were damaged.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation, Modesto Fire says.