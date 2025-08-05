Watch CBS News
Local News

Man struck, killed by pickup in Modesto on Yosemite Boulevard

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A man has died after he was struck by a pickup truck in Modesto early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Modesto police say officers responded just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Barbara Avenue to investigate reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found an injured man lying in the road. Medics soon pronounced the man dead, police say.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a pickup that was heading east on Yosemite Boulevard. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.

The intersection was closed through the early morning hours but has since been reopened. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue