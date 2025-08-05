Man struck, killed by pickup in Modesto on Yosemite Boulevard

A man has died after he was struck by a pickup truck in Modesto early Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Modesto police say officers responded just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Barbara Avenue to investigate reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found an injured man lying in the road. Medics soon pronounced the man dead, police say.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a pickup that was heading east on Yosemite Boulevard. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

The name of the man who died has not been released by authorities.

The intersection was closed through the early morning hours but has since been reopened.