TikTok sensation Talibelico unites Punjabi, Mexican roots through banda music

An exploding new talent is turning heads in Modesto for both his voice and his look. A 26-year-old TikTok sensation calls himself Talibelico — a combined term for magical impact, "talisman," and a style of movement in dance, "belico."

His style and look have created a connection between the Punjabi and Mexican communities. His father is Indian and his mother is from Mexico.

I sat down with Talibelico to ask what motivates his music.

"It makes me happy. The banda makes me happy and I love what I'm doing, singing corridos and music," he said.

Banda is the style of music he plays. Those who play with him say they were surprised when they met the man behind the voice.

Juan Gallardo, who plays guitar, told CBS13 about the first time he heard Talibelico.

"I seen him on TikTok a while back, back in 2023, and the first video I seen, I was like, 'He speaks Spanish,' " Gallardo said.

Gallardo went on to say, "It's music that surely makes you want to move your feet, makes you want to dance, makes you want to get out of your comfort zone and just go at it."

But it's not all fun lyrics for Talibelico. He has taken on more serious topics like the recent immigration raids, making several videos to try and calm the fears in the modesto community and elsewhere.

In fact, he's working on a song about immigration concerns. But for now, the message takes a backseat to the music.

Talibelico will be performing live this Sunday at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.