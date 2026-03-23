Sinkhole closes Modesto Highway 99 on-ramp, CHP says
A sinkhole that opened up along the side of a Modesto freeway on-ramp has the road closed for the time being.
California Highway Patrol announced the closure Monday morning. The sinkhole is on the Highway 99 on-ramp from 4th Street.
It's unclear what is causing the sinkhole, but the on-ramp will be closed for the time being as crews work on a fix.
No estimated time of reopening has been given so far, CHP says. Drivers will have to detour around the closure by using the next on-ramp.