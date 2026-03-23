Sinkhole closes Modesto Highway 99 on-ramp, CHP says

A sinkhole that opened up along the side of a Modesto freeway on-ramp has the road closed for the time being.

California Highway Patrol announced the closure Monday morning. The sinkhole is on the Highway 99 on-ramp from 4th Street.

***SR-99 ON-RAMP FROM 4th STREET***



There is a sinkhole on the on-ramp. The on-ramp will be closed for an extended period of time. No estimated time for re-opening. pic.twitter.com/GXhOevWkOU — CHP Modesto (@chp_modesto) March 23, 2026

It's unclear what is causing the sinkhole, but the on-ramp will be closed for the time being as crews work on a fix.

No estimated time of reopening has been given so far, CHP says. Drivers will have to detour around the closure by using the next on-ramp.