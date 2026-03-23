Watch CBS News
Local News

Sinkhole closes Modesto Highway 99 on-ramp, CHP says

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A sinkhole that opened up along the side of a Modesto freeway on-ramp has the road closed for the time being.

California Highway Patrol announced the closure Monday morning. The sinkhole is on the Highway 99 on-ramp from 4th Street.

It's unclear what is causing the sinkhole, but the on-ramp will be closed for the time being as crews work on a fix.

No estimated time of reopening has been given so far, CHP says. Drivers will have to detour around the closure by using the next on-ramp. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue