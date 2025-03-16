Pilot feels lucky to be alive after crashing into Modesto Reservoir

Pilot who crashed helicopter into Modesto Reservoir speaks out

MODESTO – The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into the Modesto Reservoir on Saturday says he feels lucky to be alive.

He has minor injuries, but his spirits were still high as the helicopter was now being pulled from the water.

The pilot says he was with a business partner when he hit the water and took quick action to get them to safety.

An unusual sight to see. A submerged helicopter was pulled out of this Modesto Reservoir on Sunday afternoon.

"To me, this is a gift from God," said Bob Campana.

Campana was the pilot who survived the crash into the reservoir.

Incredibly, he was able to swim away from the wreckage. His passenger also survived with more serious injuries.

"The water was very mirror-like and my depth perception got a little off and unfortunately, drove it into the water. The windshield blew out," he recalls. "A floatation device popped up, he had broken his leg he was in pain, and we were floating as you can see about 150 feet offshore."

And it was sinking fast.

"When I did the harness, the water was at my shoulders and the helicopter was sinking, it was instantaneous," said Campana.

With his passenger unable to swim, Campana had to get them both out of the water.

"At that point, I had to swim pulling him, a 71-year-old guy, I don't even know how the hell it happened. Then I transported him to shore to save him," he said. "Hands were cut up a little bit."

But despite the cuts and bruises, Campana is feeling good.

"I'm in good spirits because I'm with my family, I know I'm going to be with my family moving forward," he said.

Campana was asked whether this has grounded his pilot passion.

"Yeah, oh I'll still continue to fly," he said.

Campana says his passenger is set to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

The helicopter is being taken to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as evidence while the FAA continues its investigation.