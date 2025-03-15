Helicopter crash at Modesto Reservoir leaves 1 seriously injured

MODESTO – A helicopter crash at Modesto Reservoir left one person seriously injured on Saturday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the Modesto Reservoir, which is about 40 minutes east of Modesto.

According to the sheriff's office, there was a pilot and one other person involved in the crash. Both of them were taken to the hospital, with one of them being seriously injured.

Fire crews who responded to the scene said the occupants were able to swim to shore.

Modesto Reservoir's waterway was closed as a result of the crash, but the park remained open for shore-based activities.

The crash is under investigation.

The sheriff's office said the helicopter crash was not related to their agency.