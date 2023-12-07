Watch CBS News
Modesto police working to identify suspect who fired shotgun at woman

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO — Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say shot a woman with a shotgun in Modesto.

It happened Tuesday night in the area of Pine and South Jefferson Streets.

A 41-year-old woman was in the front yard of a residence there when a gunman walked up and fired a shotgun at her, the Modesto Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her lower back and one of her legs. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

There were no details available on a suspect description. Modesto police are seeking any potential witnesses to the shooting or anyone who may have any kind of information that could help the investigation.

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 6:35 PM PST

