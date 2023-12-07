Modesto police working to identify suspect who fired shotgun at woman

MODESTO — Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say shot a woman with a shotgun in Modesto.

It happened Tuesday night in the area of Pine and South Jefferson Streets.

A 41-year-old woman was in the front yard of a residence there when a gunman walked up and fired a shotgun at her, the Modesto Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her lower back and one of her legs. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

There were no details available on a suspect description. Modesto police are seeking any potential witnesses to the shooting or anyone who may have any kind of information that could help the investigation.