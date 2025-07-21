Modesto police search for suspect after bank robbery in downtown

A search is underway for a suspect after a bank robbery and an attempted bank robbery in Modesto on Monday, police said.

The bank robbery happened at Oak Valley Bank on I Street around 3 p.m. Police said a man walked in and handed the teller a note that said he had a bomb, but nothing was seen. The teller handed over money and the suspect took off.

Police said the same suspect went to the BMO Bank on H Street and did the same thing, but was unable to take off with any cash.

The suspect remains outstanding and police said there is no threat to the community.

It's unknown how much money the suspect got off with.