Modesto playground for disabled children still pending 3 years later

Modesto playground for children with disablilities remains under construction three years later

Modesto playground for children with disablilities remains under construction three years later

Modesto playground for children with disablilities remains under construction three years later

MODESTO — A long-awaited inclusive playground in Modesto remains incomplete more than three years after its groundbreaking, despite millions of dollars already invested.

Known as The Awesome Spot, the playground at Beyer Community Park was designed to accommodate children of all abilities, including those with disabilities. Planning began nearly a decade ago, with a groundbreaking held in 2021.

Project designer Chad Kennedy said the playground was initially estimated to cost around $2.5 million when first proposed in 2016. Since then, the project has already surpassed $3.5 million in spending, with $1.5 million contributed by the City of Modesto.

"We build it with what money we have," Kennedy said. "And then we keep the wheels rolling and try to find more money to keep it going."

The city has signed an agreement to take over maintenance once the playground is completed. But Kennedy says an additional $3.5 to $5 million is still needed to finish construction.

Residents living near the site say they've watched years of sporadic work with little communication.

"I'm all for helping kids with disabilities," said neighbor Kenneth Morris. "But the planning seemed to be a little lacking."

The Awesome Spot team is currently transitioning to a new nonprofit partner in hopes of bringing in more national support. Donations can be made at the project's official website.