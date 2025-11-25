Modesto's new baseball team adopts "Roadsters" name after backlash to "Glo Riders"

Modesto's new Pioneer League baseball team has changed its name for the second time this month after a strong public backlash prompted an unexpected rebrand.

Earlier in November, the franchise announced it would be called the Glo Riders, a nod to neon-lit car culture. The reaction from local fans was swift and largely negative.

"I think the Glo Rider thing didn't go over too well," said team manager and former San Francisco Giants first baseman JT Snow.

"It was a lot of backlash. It was tough," added Corey Gales, the team's vice president of sales.

On Monday, team owner Dave Heller unveiled the new — and now primary — name: The Modesto Roadsters. The Glo Riders moniker will remain only as an alternate identity that the team will use once a week.

"We wanted something that was inclusive for the whole community, that everybody could embrace," Heller said.

Local fans agreed the switch was an improvement.

"I like this name better," Modesto resident Jerry Thomas said. "Glo Riders, there was a lot of criticism."

Snow said the new name better reflects Modesto's longstanding car culture and noted that player applications have surged since he was announced as manager.

"This is the people of Modesto and Stanislaus County. This is their team, and we want to make them happy," Snow said. "I think it's a total home run."

Gales said the franchise has learned from the rocky rollout and is now ready to move forward.

"Everything happens for a reason," he said. "We're ready to move forward with the new name and the new brand, and I hope everybody's excited about it."

The Roadsters are expected to take the field in the spring.