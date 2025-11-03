Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver dies days after Modesto crash on Pelandale Avenue

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A driver who was ejected from their vehicle in a crash in Modesto last week has died, authorities say.

Modesto police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Pelandale Avenue and Prescott Road that morning, officers say. One of the drivers was ejected in the crash and left in critical condition.

Officers say bystanders started CPR on that driver immediately.

On Monday, police say they learned that the driver had died

No other details about the crash and person who died have been released, but investigators believe neither drugs nor alcohol were factors. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue