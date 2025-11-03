Driver dies days after Modesto crash on Pelandale Avenue

A driver who was ejected from their vehicle in a crash in Modesto last week has died, authorities say.

Modesto police say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Pelandale Avenue and Prescott Road that morning, officers say. One of the drivers was ejected in the crash and left in critical condition.

Officers say bystanders started CPR on that driver immediately.

On Monday, police say they learned that the driver had died

No other details about the crash and person who died have been released, but investigators believe neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.