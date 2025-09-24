Watch CBS News
Local News

Modesto college student arrested after 2 alleged incidents of bringing weapon on campus

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A junior college student in Modesto has been arrested after several recent incidents of an apparent weapon being flashed on campus.

Police say the first incident happened on Sept. 18. During a class at Modesto Junior College that day, authorities say a student allegedly displayed what appeared to be a knife.

Then, on Sept. 23, Modesto police allege that the same student lifted up his shirt and revealed what looked like a gun.

Modesto police say the gun turned out to be a lighter designed to look like a firearm.

Officers arrested the student, identified as 19-year-old Modesto resident Lee Brown, on Tuesday.

Brown is facing charges of possession of a knife at school and possession of a weapon, Modesto police say. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue