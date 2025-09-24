Modesto college student arrested after 2 alleged incidents of bringing weapon on campus

A junior college student in Modesto has been arrested after several recent incidents of an apparent weapon being flashed on campus.

Police say the first incident happened on Sept. 18. During a class at Modesto Junior College that day, authorities say a student allegedly displayed what appeared to be a knife.

Then, on Sept. 23, Modesto police allege that the same student lifted up his shirt and revealed what looked like a gun.

Modesto police say the gun turned out to be a lighter designed to look like a firearm.

Officers arrested the student, identified as 19-year-old Modesto resident Lee Brown, on Tuesday.

Brown is facing charges of possession of a knife at school and possession of a weapon, Modesto police say.