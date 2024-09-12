Modesto High being cleared by police officers for threat investigation

MODESTO – An investigation is underway at Modesto High School after a threat of an explosive device on campus was made Thursday morning, officials say.

Modesto City Schools confirmed that police are at the campus trying to determine if it's safe.

It's not yet known if the threat was credible, the district says.

Still, for the moment, no one is being allowed on campus and students are being diverted to Mark Twain Junior High School until Modesto High is cleared.

Families are being urged to check their emails and the Parent Square app for updates on the situation.