Modesto's "The Garage Door Guy" owner arrested on allegations of fraud

The owner of a Modesto-area garage door repair business has been arrested after an investigation into alleged fraud.

Wednesday, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of George Santiago, Jr.

Investigators have been looking into Santiago's "The Garage Door Guy" business after getting allegations that he had defrauded multiple people. Santiago was reportedly paid in full by several people for garage door installation and repairs, but allegedly never did any work.

In total, investigators allege Santiago defrauded people out of about $42,600.

The district attorney's office says Santiago was taken into custody on Aug. 21. A loaded gun was allegedly found in his car, and two other guns – along with drugs and paraphernalia – were also found at Santiago's home.

Santiago has been booked into Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on charges of grand theft, theft by false pretenses, possession of controlled substances with a firearm, and other weapons violations.