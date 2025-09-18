Watch CBS News
Person dies in Modesto rollover crash, firefighters say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

An investigation is underway in Modesto after an early morning rollover crash left one person dead, authorities say.

Modesto Fire says first responders were called to the intersection of Floyd and Roselle avenues just after midnight Thursday after reports of a crash.

At the scene, firefighters found that a vehicle had rolled over. One person was found on the ground, first responders say.

Life-saving measures were started, but firefighters say the person was soon pronounced dead. The name of the person has not been released at this time.

Modesto police will be investigating what led up to the crash. 

