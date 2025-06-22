Watch CBS News
Modesto driver accused of DUI, hit-and-run in collision that left pedestrian dead, police say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

A man is accused of DUI and hit-and-run after a pedestrian was killed in a collision early Sunday morning in Modesto, police said. 

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. near Yosemite Boulevard and Severin Avenue. Police said a pedestrian was crossing the road when she was struck by a Toyota traveling west on Yosemite Boulevard. 

The pedestrian was found unresponsive at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said. 

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Eloy Diaz of Modesto. He was located shortly after the collision.

Brandon Downs

