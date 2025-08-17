Modesto homeowner says a car crashed into her home again, calls for change

Modesto homeowner calls for change after another car crashes into home

A car crashed into a home in Modesto over the weekend, coming way too close for comfort for the family inside.

Homeowner Denise Barzan said it happened on Saturday around 4 p.m. when a car sped off Briggsmore Avenue, plowed through the wood fence, crashed entirely through the garage and then went in reverse back out onto the street.

"Again. It's happened again?" said Barzan.

Barzan said it was about the tenth time a car crashed into the neighborhood off Briggsmore Avenue.

Barzan shared photos of the driver's busted-up Jeep and the immediate aftermath. On Sunday, the garage was boarded up, but there was still a mangled mess of fencing, patio furniture, and even debris that flew on top of the roof.

"They said it was really like something just out of a movie," said Barzan.

Barzan said the home has been in her family for about 30 years, but the current tenants who live there have a little boy who usually plays inside the garage or on the patio. She is thankful no one was in these spots at the time of the crash.

Modesto Fire responded to the crash and confirmed there were no injuries.

"The real scary thing is, is that this tenant has a little boy, that garage is kind of a play area," said Barzan. "It just literally plowed right through that if he would have been home."

Teodore Mendoza heard the booming crash from his home next door.

"I hoped nobody died," said Mendoza.

His home has a cement wall that a previous homeowner built behind it, but Mendoza said the city has raised concerns about how dangerous it could be if a driver were to hit the cement.

"If this thing is not here, they are going to go into the house and I have my kids and wife in there, so it's either them or my family," Mendoza said.

Barzan is brainstorming how she will build back her barricade better, but she does not want to find a solution alone this time.

"There was one year that three times in one year that the fence had to be rebuilt in that exact location," said Barzan.

She claims the city wasn't helpful after past crashes, but hopes this time it will be different.

"I don't expect them to take care of our property, but they need to do something to make a little bit of effort to make this secure," Barzan said.

The speed limit on the street is 50 miles per hour. She hopes her story will prevent the speedsters and protect the families who live in the homes only separated from the city road by an inconsistent stretch of fencing.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the city and police to learn more about the crash and the history of accidents at the location. Neither immediately responded before this story was published.