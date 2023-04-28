Couple reunited with their 1980s wedding tape after Modesto woman finds it at yard sale

Modesto couple search for owners of found wedding video from the '80s

MODESTO – A yard sale near an elementary school on Mt. Vernon: Those were the only details Ariana Ford and her husband remembered from when they bought an old TV with a built-in VCR.

"Wedding videos are one of those things where you don't realize you don't have it until you go to get it," Ford said.

Years ago, the couple purchased the TV. The husband only used it for vintage video games -- but when he popped in a VHS on Saturday, he found a wedding video from 1987.

The video showed the reception, including cutting the cake, speeches, and dances, Ford said.

The Modesto native said she had to carefully listen for the couple's name since most of the speeches were in a foreign language.

Once Ford heard the couple's name, she stopped watching out of fear of ruining the tape, she said.

Immediately, Ford began digging online.

A basic search on Facebook turned into a post detailing the couple's discovery. They hoped it would lead them to the rightful owners of the tape.

"I think we have an extra copy. I think there is a copy that is for only part one. We don't know where part two is," Peter Malik said.

If you are wondering, yes – Peter and Suzan Malik's love has outlasted VHS and DVDs.

Within hours of posting about the video, Peter Malik's brother retrieved it from Ford.

The pair now live in Las Vegas.

What is their streamlined approach to being married for 36 years?

Patience and understanding, Suzan Malik said.

The Fords and Maliks have yet to meet, but each couple said they are grateful.

For the Maliks, they are amazed strangers would go the distance to preserve their special day.

For the Fords, it has restored their faith in humanity.

"My hope is the couple is able to get some really good memories from it," Ford said.