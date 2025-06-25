2 drivers arrested near Modesto after alleged street race ends in crash

Two drivers are under arrest after an alleged street race near Modesto ended in a crash Tuesday night.

California Highway Patrol Modesto said a Chevy Camaro lost control when turning on Pirrone Road from Stoddard Road, crashing into a nearby orchard. Officers allege the Camaro was racing a Ford Mustang.

After the crash, both drivers were arrested and their cars were impounded for 30 days.

Scene after the crash. CHP Modesto

CHP said the Camaro allegedly had a retractable license plate cover to hide its identity.

Police have given no further details on the identities of the racers.

The area where the crash happened is about 8 miles north of Modesto, near the community of Salida.