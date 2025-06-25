Watch CBS News
2 drivers arrested near Modesto after alleged street race ends in crash

By Taryn Brown

Two drivers are under arrest after an alleged street race near Modesto ended in a crash Tuesday night. 

California Highway Patrol Modesto said a Chevy Camaro lost control when turning on Pirrone Road from Stoddard Road, crashing into a nearby orchard. Officers allege the Camaro was racing a Ford Mustang.  

After the crash, both drivers were arrested and their cars were impounded for 30 days. 

chp-modesto-street-racing-crash.jpg
Scene after the crash. CHP Modesto

CHP said the Camaro allegedly had a retractable license plate cover to hide its identity. 

Police have given no further details on the identities of the racers. 

The area where the crash happened is about 8 miles north of Modesto, near the community of Salida.  

