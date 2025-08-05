Modesto chooses downtown area as future site of pro soccer stadium

Modesto is moving forward with plans to bring professional soccer to town.

The city has been deep in negotiations with the United Soccer League, working to bring both men's and women's teams to town.

City leaders have spent weeks hosting workshops and listening sessions trying to narrow down a new stadium site between the two locations. But in the end, they opted for both.

This week, the Modesto City Council unanimously voted to designate downtown as the future site of a professional soccer stadium. The city also voted to develop the land on Modesto's West End Golf Course, turning it into a practice and tournament facility.

The combined project is estimated to cost nearly $188 million, with around $125 million for construction of the downtown stadium and another $62 million for land acquisition and parking.

"This is about making our downtown a true gathering place," Mayor Sue Zwahlen said. "We already have a vibrant city center, and this would take it to the next level."

The proposal also includes plans to build a hotel and nearly 940 residential units, more than 230 of them affordable, near the West Modesto facility.

The city entered a formal negotiation period with the USL last September. The agreement gives both parties until this fall to finalize the deal.

If approved, the stadium would replace Modesto Centre Plaza, a longtime downtown fixture.