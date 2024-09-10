Professional men's and women's soccer may soon come to California's Central Valley

City of Modesto adresses public after vote to approve entering negotiations for possible USL expans

MODESTO — Professional soccer may soon be coming to Modesto as the city council voted this week to approve entering negotiations with the United Soccer League (USL) to discuss an expansion.

The USL said it believes the Central Valley is the perfect location for its expansion.

Justin Papadakis, the league's deputy CEO and chief real estate officer, said it took just one meeting with local leaders and businesses to realize Modesto is the right choice.

"One after another, business and community leaders talked about their passion for their city, and they talked about why professional soccer would make a difference for their kids, for economic development, for gender equity," Papadakis said while addressing the community with city officials on Thursday. "And so leaving that meeting, I called my team and said, "We need to figure out a way to go to Modesto.' "

The city and the USL will explore the potential of bringing both a men's and women's soccer team in addition to a multi-purpose stadium to Modesto.

"This approach ensures that young girls and boys in the community can see female athletes as role models, demonstrating that women can succeed at some of the highest levels in sports," Mayor Sue Zwahlen said.

During the negotiation period, the city said it will explore whether or not the city can support professional soccer teams as well as how the city can expand its entertainment opportunities, the City of Modesto said in a news release following the vote.

Those discussions will also include details like funding as well as possible designs and locations for the stadium that, subject to USL stadium requirements, would have a minimum of 5,000 seats with the ability to expand up to 10,000.

"Through professional soccer, there is an opportunity for Modesto, demonstrating the city's intention to explore all opportunities for affordable sports and entertainment options for the residents and visitors, not only in Modesto but in the Stanislaus County area and the surrounding region," the mayor said.