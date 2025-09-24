Modesto approves $14.6 million 9th Street Corridor project

Modesto looks to add roundabouts on 9th Street corridor to increase safety

Modesto looks to add roundabouts on 9th Street corridor to increase safety

Modesto looks to add roundabouts on 9th Street corridor to increase safety

The Modesto City Council on Tuesday night approved a $14.6 million overhaul of Ninth Street that replaces stoplights with three roundabouts, adding bicycle and pedestrian upgrades in one of the city's most-traveled corridors.

The plan calls for installing roundabouts at Ninth Street's intersections with Carver Road, Coldwell Avenue, and Tully Road/Needham Street.

"We're really excited about this project," City Engineer Toby Wells said. "In essence, we're reclaiming what was a state highway to a designed roadway that fits the City of Modesto."

The project also includes a two-mile landscaped bike trail connecting to the Virginia Corridor, resurfaced pavement, ADA-compliant sidewalks and ramps, new signage, improved storm drainage, and upgraded street lighting.

"This is a change from an old four-way facility to two lanes with bike paths, better intersections, overall better pedestrian access for the entire corridor," Wells added.

City leaders argue the roundabouts will reduce the most severe crashes.

"Roundabouts from a national level have shown the benefits of reducing serious fatal accidents," Wells said. "Replacing a single intersection with a roundabout reduces fatal accidents by 78 percent, and that's FHWA data."

However, some residents remain wary of the switch.

"I have seen car accidents because some people don't respect … they don't give you the pass if you're trying to go," one woman said.

Another criticized the design, asking for traditional traffic lights instead.

"Most of these people don't understand," said Damien Rostick, a Modesto bicyclist who said he's had close calls. "In a double-lane roundabout, the right-hand side cannot turn left … I've had someone almost side-sweep me on my bike."

With final approval secured, construction is expected to begin later this year.

The city says the roundabouts could open by summer, with the entire project wrapping up by early 2027.