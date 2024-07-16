Memorial held a decade after death of Misty Holt-Singh, Stockton bank robbery victim

STOCKTON — The Stockton community is remembering Misty Holt-Singh who was killed 10 years ago Tuesday in a crime that left a lasting impact on the city.

The Holt-Singh family held its annual candle-lighting ceremony at her memorial, inviting family and friends to remember her life cut too short on July 16, 2014.

Misty died during a rolling gunfight between police and Bank of the West armed robbers who took her hostage. Stockton police officers fired over 600 bullets into the suspects' disabled car, and 10 police bullets hit Misty, who was being used as a shield by the suspects in their getaway car.

Misty's father Tommy Farmer is mourning for many reasons on this decade anniversary of losing his daughter. His wife, who has walked through the grief process of Misty's violent death, died just three weeks ago.

"They are together now. They love each other, and they are jumping around and they are having fun," Farmer said.

Candles were lit and photos were displayed at the same location where they hold this memorial every year. The Holt-Singh family hosts fundraisers and golf tournaments for victims of violent crimes in Misty's memory. It's something Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said has been an important piece of Misty's legacy.

"It was another tragic incident that happened in our community, but our community also came together and rallied together," Lincoln said. "Misty's life may have been lost but she saved so many lives over the last 10 years because of the cause her husband has championed over the years."