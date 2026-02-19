Missing skier found dead at resort near California's Lake Tahoe

A 21-year-old skier who was reported missing at a Northern California ski resort was found dead Thursday morning, officials said.

Deputies received a report of a possible missing person at Northstar California Resort around 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities quickly began investigating and located the man's vehicle in the resort's parking lot. Based on their investigation, the sheriff's office said deputies determined the man had gone skiing earlier in the day and had not returned as expected.

The Placer County Office of Emergency Management coordinated search efforts, activating the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team early Thursday morning. The search included 15 skiers, a snowcat and two snowmobilers. Northstar Ski Patrol members also assisted in the effort.

At approximately 9 a.m., search crews located the man deceased, investigators said. He has been identified as Colin Kang of the San Francisco Bay Area city of Fremont.

Additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

Northstar California Resort, located north of Lake Tahoe, is just fewer than 29 miles southwest of the Castle Peak area of neighboring Nevada County, where an avalanche claimed the lives of several backcountry skiers this week. That avalanche has now been deemed the deadliest in California's recorded history.