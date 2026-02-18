California avalanche near Lake Tahoe is among the deadliest in U.S. history. What to know about others on the list.

An avalanche near California's Lake Tahoe has become the fourth deadliest in U.S. history and the deadliest in California's history.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center and National Avalanche Center have compiled detailed records of avalanches occurring in the United States since 1950, which show that at least one person has died every year since.

The data also shows Tuesday's avalanche marked the deadliest slide in the U.S. in 45 years.

Wellington, Washington - 1910

The deadliest avalanche in the U.S. happened on March 1, 1910, near Stevens Pass in Wellington, Washington.

The Seattle Times recalled the event, reporting snow drifts piling up to 20 feet high, leaving two trains stuck on the tracks. It then began to rain. A snow wall about 14 feet high was released, slamming into the trains and killing 96 people.

The train was taking a routine trip from Seattle to Spokane. The avalanche changed the railroad's course as a tunnel was eventually made at a lower elevation.

Chilkoot Pass, Alaska - 1898

On April 3, 1898, several slides occurred during the Klondike Gold Rush along the Chilkoot Pass in Alaska.

Stampeeders had several route options to get to the Klondike River, where the gold was located. The route that was the cheapest and most direct was the Chilkoot Pass.

But on the night of April 2, avalanches began to fall down the slopes on the route. By 2 a.m. on April 3, the National Park Service said on the slides buried 20 stampeders. All were rescued, but another slide convinced some 200 stampeders to evacuate during a heavy snowstorm.

As the large groups attempted to evacuate, several slides occurred, with one slide killing all parties of a construction company as they passed through a narrow gorge.

As the 200 or so stampeders were making their way out, a large slide buried many at depths between 20 and 50 feet. A third avalanche occurred, leaving many buried.

The National Park Service says the number of deaths in these avalanches is inconsistent due to the transient nature of stampeders. There were four lists compiled from different publications, ranging from 48 to 70 people who died. However, officials say an exact number and identity of those killed will never be known.

Mt. Rainer, Washington - 1981

On June 21, 1981, a party of five climbing guides and 20 clients was attempting to summit Mt. Rainer when they were struck by an ice avalanche, killing 11 people.

The National Park Service said none of the bodies were recovered and it's not expected they ever will be.

Among the 11 killed was a Rainier Mountaineering Inc. climbing guide.

Castle Peak, California - 2026

On Feb. 17, 2026, search crews responded to California's Castle Peak area, located just north of Lake Tahoe.

A total of 15 backcountry skiers were involved in an avalanche, with six surviving. Authorities said eight of the nine skiers had been found dead, with the ninth presumed dead.

The company Blackbird Mountain Guides led the group of skiers to the backcountry, saying they were returning from a three-day trip at Frog Lake. The group included four ski guides and 11 clients.

Authorities said one guide and five clients survived the slide.

Alpine Meadows, California - 1982

On March 31, 1982, seven people were killed in an avalanche at California's Alpine Meadows.

The avalanche occurred after several days of intense storms and impacted the ski resort's base area. One person, Anna Conrad, survived the slide after she was found days later by search crews.

A 2022 Netflix documentary series called "Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche" recalls the slide and the search efforts.

Twin Lakes, Colorado - 1962

Several homes were buried by an avalanche in Twin Lakes, Colorado, on Jan. 21, 1962. The avalanche killed seven people, including five children.