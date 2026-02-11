Los Angeles man dies in ski incident at Northern California resort

The Placer County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a Southern California man died in a skiing incident at Northstar Resort last week.

On Wednesday, officials identified that man as 26-year-old Nicholas Kenworthy of Los Angeles. Kenworthy's exact cause of death has not yet been determined, but the sheriff's office said he died on February 6 after being involved in a skiing accident at the resort.

Details about how the accident occurred have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Northstar California Resort also confirmed the incident to CBS News Sacramento. Dennis Baggett, a spokesperson for the resort, said ski patrol responded to the Martis Trail after being notified of the incident.

Kenworthy was transported into the care of the Truckee Fire Department, which declared him dead from his injuries, the resort said.

"Northstar California Resort, Northstar Ski Patrol, and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest's family, loved ones, and friends," said Tara Schoedinger, Northstar vice president and general manager.

Northstar California Resort is located in the Truckee area on the north side of Lake Tahoe.