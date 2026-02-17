Bay Area man dies in skiing collision at Lake Tahoe resort

A 53-year-old man from the San Francisco Bay Area has died following a skiing collision at a Lake Tahoe resort over the weekend, officials said on Tuesday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the fatal skiing collision happened shortly before noon on Sunday at Northstar California Resort in the Truckee area on the north side of the lake. The skier was identified as Stuart McLaughlin of Hillsborough in San Mateo County.

Northstar said in a statement that the incident involved "a serious on-mountain collision" between two guests on the advanced Polaris trail. Ski patrol responded to the scene, and the Northstar Fire Department later pronounced one guest deceased.

The second skier involved in the collision was transported to Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee for treatment, the resort said. The severity of this person's injuries was not known.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and the Northstar team extends our deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and friends of the guests involved," said Tara Schoedinger, general manager of Northstar California Resort.