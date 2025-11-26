Missing mother, newborn last seen in Elk Grove; Search underway

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-day-old infant and her mother, who officials say disappeared Wednesday "under concerning circumstances."

Deputies say 10-day-old Riley Stella Ruth Hermosillo and her mother, 41-year-old Alexisse Marshall, both from Sacramento, were last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Elk Grove Florin Road and Gerber Road in Elk Grove. A family member reported them missing at approximately 5 p.m. after returning home and discovering both were gone.

Because Riley is a newborn and there are specific concerns about Marshall's well-being, both are considered at-risk, investigators said. At this time, deputies emphasized there is nothing criminal known to be involved.

Alexisse Marshall, 41, and her newborn daughter, Riley Stella Hermosillo Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Marshall was last seen wearing an army green long-sleeve shirt and green Nike sweatpants. She is believed to be driving a white Volvo SUV with a California license plate number 9GBY905. Their destination is unknown, but deputies said they are actively searching in the area of Gerber Road and Elk Grove Florin Road.

The Volvo SUV Marshall is believed to be driving with a California license plate number 9GBY905 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Riley is described as weighing 6 pounds 14 ounces and measuring 21 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.