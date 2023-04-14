Missing 9-year-old in West Sacramento has been found

Search on for missing 9-year-old in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have found the missing nine-year-old who was last seen Thursday night.

West Sacramento Police say Liliana Milner was last seen near the 1800 block of Rockrose Road around 9:40 pm. The child was believed to be on foot.

The West Sacramento Police Department is seeking help from the community in locating an At-Risk 9-year-old juvenile,... Posted by West Sacramento Police Department on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Milner was wearing a green hoodie and rainbow pajama pants.

Police consider Milner to be at-risk due to her age.

West Sacramento police thank the public for their help.