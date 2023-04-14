Missing 9-year-old in West Sacramento has been found
WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have found the missing nine-year-old who was last seen Thursday night.
West Sacramento Police say Liliana Milner was last seen near the 1800 block of Rockrose Road around 9:40 pm. The child was believed to be on foot.
Milner was wearing a green hoodie and rainbow pajama pants.
Police consider Milner to be at-risk due to her age.
West Sacramento police thank the public for their help.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.