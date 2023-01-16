Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.

The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.

An official cause of death is pending a Coroner's investigation, but the Sheriff's Office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 4:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.