Missing 79-year-old Nevada County woman found dead

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office has announced that a missing 79-year-old woman has been found dead.

The Sheriff's Office says that Phyllis Brodie, who was last seen on Jan. 13, was found dead just after 2 p.m. on private property near Banner Mountain Trail in Nevada City.

An official cause of death is pending a Coroner's investigation, but the Sheriff's Office says that no suspicious circumstances were observed.