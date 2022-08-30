Watch CBS News
Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet Union leader, dies at 91

Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died at age 91, according to Russian news agencies. 

Mikhail Gorbachev
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the USSR, in a photo from 1999.  Melde Bildagentur\ullstein bild via Getty Images

His cause of death was not immediately released, but Gorbachev's office had said earlier that he was undergoing treatment at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, according to The Associated Press.

Gorbachev served as the eighth and final General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991. During his time in this role, he oversaw a deescalation of the Cold War, which culminated in the dissolution of the USSR and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

In 1990, Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at sophie.reardon@viacomcbs.com

