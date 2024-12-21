Sacramento State hires UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as head football coach

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State announced it hired UNLV's offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as the school's next head coach.

Marion spent the past two seasons at UNLV where the team ranked 14th in the FBS with 36.2 points per game this season.

"Sacramento State is fully invested in becoming a nationally known football program, and I've always relished the opportunity to build and create," Marion said. "My family and I can't wait to serve the student-athletes of this program and the Sacramento community. As a University, we're going to write history and work tirelessly to build something that the community will be proud of for generations to come."

After the 2023 season, Marion was named the Mountain West Wire Coordinator of the Year and nominated for the Broyles Award.

Prior to UNLV, he was in Texas as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2022. His first NCAA Divison I opportunity was at Howard University, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He's not a stranger to Northern California. He played at De Anza Junior College in Cupertino. He was also the head coach at St. Patrick-St. Vincent High School in Vallejo in 2013.

"Coach Marion is the perfect fit for our football program, our department, our University, and our community," Sacramento State Director of Athletics Mark Orr said. "His demonstrated success in recruiting promising student-athletes and maximizing their talents will help us return our football program to winning conference championships."

This will be Marion's first head coaching role at the Division I level. He will be the Hornets' 13th head coach in school history.