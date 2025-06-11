Watch CBS News
Local News

Michaels to close one of its two California distribution centers, laying off hundreds of workers

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Michaels is closing one of its two California distribution centers and laying off hundreds of workers, a WARN Act notification revealed last week.

The notice, filed on June 6, shows that Michaels will be shuttering its center on W. Sugar Road in Tracy, effective Aug. 4.

A total of 229 employees at the Michaels facility are set to lose their jobs, the layoff report shows.

Several companies have announced impending closures of their Central Valley facilities in recent months, including UPS in Stockton and the Blue Diamond Growers facility in Sacramento.

Michaels still lists its Lancaster distribution facility as actively hiring on its website. The arts and crafts company has distribution facilities across the U.S.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Michaels for comment about the Tracy facility's closure.

Companies with a presence in California are required by law to file a WARN Act notice at least 60 days before a mass layoff.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.